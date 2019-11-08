NOT THE SAME THING
Donald Jr. Says Visit to Arlington Cemetery Made Him Think of Family’s Business ‘Sacrifices’
Anyone would find it hard not to be moved by a visit to Arlington Cemetery, the final resting place of hundreds of thousands of American troops dating back to the Civil War. Donald Trump Jr. had his own revelation at the military cemetery, according to his new book. In Triggered, the president's oldest son wrote that, when the first family visited the cemetery to watch his father lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns, it made him think of all the business “sacrifices” they had to make in their dad’s quest to become president. He wrote that he “rarely get[s] emotional, if ever,” but seeing the graves made him feel the “importance of the presidency and a love of our country.” He added: “In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed—voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office.’” The comments have provoked outrage among military veterans. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who served in the Iraq War, has responded, saying: “Sacrifice is only a word to the Trumps.”