Donald Trump Jr. Shares ‘Electoral Map’ From Alt-Right Shitpost Meme Account
CALL OF THE VOID
Donald Trump Jr. reposted a comical electoral map meme first shared by an alt-right shitpost account Election Day morning, saying he “finally got around” to making his prediction. The meme, which shows everywhere but California, New York, Mexico, India, China, and Liberia in red, began trending after users started pointing out the inclusion of Liberia, an African nation started by freed American slaves. “As the author of the map that Don Jr. shared and that is currently trending, I can tell you why #Liberia was colored blue despite President Trump rightly sweeping the rest of Africa,” the original poster commented. “Liberia sounds like it has a lot of liberals in it!”