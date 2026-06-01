Donald Trump’s first son takes after him in several ways—including in his romantic endeavors.

Donald Trump Jr., 48, was lambasted online after sharing a romantic video of himself tying the knot with Mar-a-Lago socialite Bettina Anderson, now Bettina Trump, in the Bahamas earlier this month.

Critics were quick to note how soon he moved on from his last engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Donald Trump Jr. flaunted his new wife, Bettina, in a romantic photo he shared on Instagram. Screenshot/Insta/Instagram/Donald Trump Jr. and Kevin Wolf

“The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever,” Don Jr. wrote in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

“Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life. Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything.”

He concluded with: “My wife. My heart. My forever.”

Notably, Don Jr.’s “forever” looked quite different just two years ago.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle dated for six years. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Wow, dating Kimberly for 6 years didn’t make her your forever but 2 years and jumping into the marriage with your best friend now really makes sense,” an Instagram user named Pikulina Krasova wrote in a comment that had been liked 922 times as of publication.

The president's son has been engaged at least three times—much like his father. Screenshot/Instagram/Instagram

Others were quick to chime in as well.

“Best friend? You were dating that other chick not too long ago. Com on man,” another user commented.

One person added: “Kimberly…..should’t post stuff like this keep it private with you have kids.”

Don Jr's first marriage was with Vanessa Trump. Screenshot/Instagram/Instagram

The couple has been very public since they got together less than two years ago. Screenshot/Instagram/Instagram

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment on the criticism.

Anderson, a Columbia University graduate and self-proclaimed “housewife with no chores,” was first spotted among MAGA’s first family at the July 2024 Republican National Convention, seated directly behind Trump Jr. and his then-fiancée, Guilfoyle.

A month later, the then-presidential candidate’s son was seen on a brunch date with Anderson while he was still thought to be engaged to Guilfoyle.

Anderson was spotted near her now-beau and his then-partner at the Republican National Convention in 2024. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Guilfoyle, the ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, was tapped to be ambassador to Greece by her would-be father-in-law on December 10—just hours after new photos surfaced of Trump Jr. and Anderson cozying up on her birthday. A week later, sources told the Daily Mail that the former Fox News host, now 57, and Trump Jr. had gone their separate ways.

While some have judged Don Jr. harshly for his womanizing, he certainly saw a lot of it as a child. Trump, 79, has been married three times. When Don Jr. was a child, his father’s infidelity was splashed across the pages of tabloids in New York City and beyond.

Don Jr. and his new wife wed on Little Pipe Cay in the Bahamas last week with an intimate group of around 40 people, including his siblings Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump. The president, however, was notably absent.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump claimed at the time in a Truth Social post. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

Don Jr. was introduced to his first wife, Vanessa Haydon, in 2003 by his father and the pair became engaged a year later. They married at Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2005 and welcomed five children together, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.