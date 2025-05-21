Donald Trump Jr. teased a continuation of the Trump dynasty Wednesday, claiming he has a “calling” to take control of the White House when his father leaves.

The eldest son of current President Donald Trump was speaking at the same Qatar Economic Forum that his dad’s former right-hand man Elon Musk used to defend his failed DOGE effort on Tuesday—while insulting the interviewer.

Trump Jr. kept the insults in check but did say something that may have shocked the audience. The 47-year-old said he could envisage a run for president of the United States, explaining, “That calling is there.”

“So the answer is I don’t know, maybe one day,” he told Bloomberg anchor Joumanna Bercetche.

“You know, that calling is there. I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things. I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party,” he added.

Trump refused to rule out a White House bid while speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum. Bloomberg

Trump, flanked by 1789 Capital co-founder Omeed Malik, was asked towards the end of the interview whether he would “pick up the reins” after his father leaves the White House for the second and—probably—final time.

“Here we go. Well... oh boy,” he said, smiling. Some muffled applause could be heard, with Malik joking that the noise came from “some friends in the front row.”

“It’s an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are okay with it,” said Trump Jr, who currently hosts a podcast where he sometimes talks about believing in aliens.

“You never know,” he added, saying that business has been “my focus.”

He said that it is “fundamentally important” that someone takes a two-pronged approach to the presidency. He highlighted the obvious political work, and also the fight against the “woke ideology” that he claims has taken over corporate America.

That’s when he said “the calling is there.”

Trump Jr.’s business interests might sideline a White House bid for now at least. He is a partner at the “anti-woke” investment firm 1789 where he helps invest in U.S.-based MAGA businesses.

He became a partner in November last year rather than join his father’s administration in an official capacity. Co-founder Malik, a former Bank of America managing director, has likened ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing to a “cult.”

Malik co-founded the company with Rebekah Mercer, the heiress to a hedge fund fortune and MAGA megadonor. Malik is also an investor in right-wing news site The Daily Caller.

1789’s first investment was in the new media company founded by Tucker Carlson and author and marketer Neil Patel.

Trump Jr. has joined at least eight corporate boards or advisory committees since his father won the election last year.

Sean Spicer, Trump senior’s press secretary during his first term, said Don Jr. is the “most prominent non-elected representative of the MAGA base hands-down, the No. 1 surrogate and power-player in the ecosystem outside of his father.”

Don Jr. also serves as an Executive Vice President of Development Acquisitions at The Trump Organization, the holding company for most of his father’s business ventures. He works alongside his younger brother Eric, who has just heralded a $1.5B construction project in Vietnam, a country battered by their father’s tariffs.

Don Jr speaks at his dad's campaign rally in Sanford, North Carolina, on November 3, 2024. GRANT BALDWIN/AFP via Getty Images

Junior has also served as Director of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp and as a Director at Public Square Holdings Inc. since November.

Additionally, he is moving into the club scene. Last month, the 47-year-old announced he intends to open an ultra-exclusive private members club in Washington, D.C. called “Executive Branch.” It’s got a $500,000 yearly membership fee.

Richard Briffault, a law professor who specializes in government ethics at Columbia Law School, told CBS News that Don Jr. is using his father’s position to super-charge his business interests.

“I don’t think there has ever been anything comparable to this use of the presidency to advance private business interests,” he said.