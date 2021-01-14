Donald Trump Jr. to Be Deposed in Inauguration Spending Investigation
SKETCHY
Officials in D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office are seeking to interview Donald Trump Jr. in an investigation into misuse of inauguration funds. An official in Racine’s office said they have already reached out to Trump, The Washington Post reports. The suit alleges that more than $1 million was inappropriately spent renting ballroom space at the Trump Hotel, and that the Inauguration Committee picked up a $49,000 bill that should have been paid by the Trump Organization.
Trump Jr.’s sister Ivanka was already deposed in the same investigation last month. She called the investigation a “politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness.” Racine’s team questioned her about the rate that the Trump Hotel charged the committee for event space. It’s unclear specifically what Trump Jr. will be questioned about.