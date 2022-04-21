CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Donald Trump Jr. to Meet With Jan. 6 Committee, Report Says
‘COMING DAYS’
Read it at ABC News
The more vocal of former President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., will meet with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, ABC News reports. The appearance, which is slated for the “coming days,” was a voluntary decision made by Trump Jr., as the House committee never subpoenaed him. The self-proclaimed general of the “meme wars” isn’t the first Trump family member to speak to the committee, as in recent weeks, both Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also made appearances. The Daily Beast has reached out to Don Jr.’s personal lawyer.