President Donald Trump’s eldest child is following in his father’s footsteps and embarking upon another business venture; this time, it’s a stone’s throw from the White House.

Donald Trump Jr., investment banker Omeed Malik, and a slew of investors are opening up a new invite-only members club in Washington D.C., according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

Membership at Executive Branch, which will be located in Georgetown, comes with a steep price tag of approximately $500,000 per year—and the club reportedly already has a waitlist. The club’s first official event was an after-party held Saturday night following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which no Trump administration officials attended.

Instead of the Washington Hilton, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will be partying at the Willard instead, making the Executive Branch party one of the few events she’s set to attend this weekend. Other Trump officials are expected to follow suit.

People familiar with Don Jr.’s plans for the club told Politico that the goal was to create the “highest-end private club” D.C. has ever seen, and to cater to business and tech moguls looking to cozy up to the Trump administration.

In addition to Trump and Malik, the club is funded by conservative venture capital firm 1789 Capital, which was founded by Malik. Don Jr. joined the firm as a partner in November 2024.

1789 Capital, named for the year the Bill of Rights was adopted, describes its mission as funding “the next chapter of American Exceptionalism”; its first investment was in the new media company founded by Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel.

Other owners include Malik’s business partner Chris Buskirk and Zach and Alex Witkoff, sons of Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (who thinks Paris’ 300-year-old Élysée Palace looks just like Mar-a-Lago). Founding members include venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya and crypto investors/Mark Zuckerberg enemies Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.