Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Corpse From Hamas Attack on Israel
SICK
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a video of a corpse in Israel on Saturday, arguing that the “savagery will come here” to the U.S. “Just so we understand what we’re up against,” Trump wrote. “Just so we all understand who the left is continually boosting at the expense of our #1 ally abroad. One day this savagery will come here because not only are we allowing it but we are encouraging it & funding it.” The tweet came shortly after Trump Jr. lamented an apparent lack of video from Russia’s war in Ukraine. “How is it possible that I’ve seen more videos out of this war in Israel in a few hours than I have from Ukraine in almost 2 years???” he wrote. Hamas forces launched a surprise attack on Saturday, leading to returned fire from Israeli forces.