On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a deepfake video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis edited into a scene from The Office in which Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrell, is humiliated by his coworkers for accidentally wearing a woman’s pantsuit.

“DeSantis does seem to spend a lot of time in high heels 🤣🤣🤣,” Trump Jr. added in his tweet.

Both former president Donald Trump and Trump Jr. have consistently torn into DeSantis as the governor plans to contend with Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

On his online show “Triggered With Don Jr.” earlier this week, Trump’s son had a slip of the tongue during an extensive takedown of DeSantis, who he also referred to as a “failure to launch” with “the policies of a DC swamp rat” and a “nasal and effeminate voice.”

“Trump has the charisma of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian,” Trump Jr. said in the gaffe.