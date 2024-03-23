Trump Jr. Wants One of These ‘Fighters’ to Be Dad’s VP
SHORT LIST
Donald Trump Jr. is lobbying his father to select a tough-as-nails running mate, according to the New York Post. “What I want in that role is I want a fighter,” Trump Jr. reportedly told the paper. “I understand what they are going to throw at us. In 2016 you needed someone to balance out [the ticket]—that’s where Mike Pence made sense, sort of the yin and yang, but [given] the vicious nature of the swamp and the insanity we see on a daily basis, you need someone who can take those hits,” he said. Trump Jr. is pushing people like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio); Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tucker Carlson. If Donald Trump wins the election, Trump Jr. says he will take a “very active” role in the 2024 presidential transition team, while fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle would remain focused on fundraising. “Mostly just to make sure we stop some of the D.C. swamp rats and the swamp creatures from getting in there and doing their thing,” he said.