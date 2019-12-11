Donald Trump Jr. Was Treated Like a King on a Trip to Mongolia and Then He Killed a Rare Sheep

Donald Trump, Jr. used a seven-day hunting trip to Mongolia he purchased during a National Rifle Association charity auction before his father was elected to the White House to allegedly kill a rare sheep on the endangered species list, ProPublica reports. Trump documented the excursion, during which he stayed in a yurt and was accompanied by Secret Service agents and apparently a Republican donor, on his various social-media channels, but did not admit to killing the rare sheep. ProPublica reports the kill was made legal after the president’s son was given a hunting permit retroactively after he had returned from the trip. The news outlet interviewed the hunting guide the Trump party used, who said he shot his argali at night using a rifle with laser sight, but would not allow the local guides to dismember it at the kill site, which is customary to leave scraps for scavenging animals. Instead, he instructed them to carry the carcass on an aluminum sheet to preserve the fur and horns. It is unclear whether he has imported his trophy to the U.S.
