Don Jr.’s Closing Argument for Dad’s Re-Election: ‘Make Liberals Cry Again’

President Donald Trump’s son attempted to appeal to his father’s supporters on the eve of Election Day by saying that one of the main reasons to vote Trump is to stick it to the libs. At the president’s Monday night rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Donald Trump Jr. took some shots at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before making his closing pitch.
“We need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow, and when we do we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again!” he shouted. “Get out there and do it, Wisconsin! Get out there and do it!”