Don Jr.’s Hunting Trip to Mongolia Cost Taxpayers $75,000: Report
Donald Trump Jr.’s hunting trip to Mongolia last year cost taxpayers at least $75,000, far more than the government initially disclosed, according to a new report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The president’s son flew to the Central Asian nation in August 2019 to hunt endangered argali sheep, the largest in the world. The total for the trip was $76,859, which included Secret Service protection, travel, and agents’ accommodations with the ritzy Marmara International camping service. The Secret Service initially told CREW the trip cost roughly $17,000, an underestimate of $60,000. That cost doesn’t encompass the whole trip, though, as it does not include Don Jr.’s stop in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar to meet with Mongolian president Khaltmaagiin Battulga.