Donald Trump Just Got Dumped by His Lawyer Again
‘IRREFUTABLE FACTS’
Donald Trump is bleeding lawyers as quickly as he needs them, with Jim Trusty—once representing the former president in both his criminal documents case and a defamation lawsuit—motioning to end his relationship with Trump altogether on Friday. Trusty wrote in a motion that he was dropping Trump as a client in his defamation suit against CNN because of “irreconcilable differences” that made it impossible for him to “effectively and properly represent” him. “The defamation lawsuit against CNN is entering a new phase, as more irrefutable facts are revealed,” a spokesperson for Trump told Politico. “We thank Mr. Trusty for his work on this case and wish him all the best.” The motion from Trusty came after he’d already removed himself as counsel to Trump in the federal docs case, as did the attorney John Rowley. Trump is reportedly still looking to hire more lawyers to beef up his defense, but has been struggling to find someone willing and qualified to take the gig.