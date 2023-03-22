Trump Keeps Talking About His Perp Walk: NYT

CHEAT SHEET
Former President Donald Trump reportedly has been imagining what his perp walk will be like with his inner circle—even though he might not get one. The New York Times reports that Trump has embraced the idea of being led before the public and media—possibly with a big smile on his face. “He wants to be defiant—to show the world that if they can try to do this to him, they can do it to anyone,” one person who spoke to him over the weekend told the Times. But, as the newspaper notes, if Trump is indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, the Secret Service and NYPD will likely opt for a less public booking process.