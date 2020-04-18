Donald Trump Keeps Trying to Make Reality Disappear

Donald Trump’s conduct in a week when Wednesday’s record number of coronavirus deaths doubled next day to a new record of 4,591 can only be understood if you realize that the president is not a 73-year-old man with the experience and maturity that suggests. Trump is actually a 10-year-old having aged in reverse dog years. He has the crimped emotions and empathy of a deluded superhero (“only I can fix it”), the limitations of a C-student, and the work ethic of a pre-teen who resents any challenge to his fragile ego and responds positively only to praise. All he does now is try to make to reality disappear.

Seeing Trump as a captive of his immaturity is a way to anticipate and perhaps defend against his dangerous behavior that is getting worse as the stakes get higher. A know-it-all, he’s opening the country’s parks, gyms, and restaurants not just against the advice of experts and the views of 80 percent of the country, but of usual sycophants like Sen. Lindsey Graham and a long list of CEOs, who constituted “the highest IQ on a call ever” but who for all their smarts, found their names read off without their permission. If you took a drink every time Trump called them and red state governors “people who love our country” as opposed to Democrats, whom he calls half-wits and whiners, you’d be intoxicated by 7 p.m.

“ Trump requires close supervision, strict limits on his screen time, and guidance on how to tell real doctors from single-named celebrity ones like Dr. Oz. ”

To advance his plan, Trump cited “large areas where the virus has been totally eradicated” to justify premature emancipation. Is the large area he’s referring to called Mars? Or is it South Dakota, one of those 29 states ready to open any moment, yet with a spot so hot the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls had to close after 777 workers tested positive?