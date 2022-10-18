Trump Knew Kim Letters He Took Were ‘Top Secret,’ Audiobook Shows
BUSTED?
“The Trump Tapes,” a new audiobook by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, suggests that former President Donald Trump knew very well that documents he removed from the Oval Office were classified—despite claims to the contrary. Trump reportedly showed Woodward some of the 27 letters he exchanged with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, telling the journalist to “treat them with respect” and cautioning him to not “say I gave them to you, okay?” In a later call, the letters came up again, and this time Trump said “Oh those are so top secret.” The audiobook, which contains eight hours of recorded interviews with Trump from 2016 to 2022, will be released on Oct. 25. Facing an ongoing criminal investigation into his handling of classified materials, Trump has continued to deny accusations that he took any sensitive documents from the White House, like those Kim letters. A court-authorized FBI and Justice Department search of his Mar-a-Lago home showed that he had taken thousands of government documents with him after his presidency, including over 100 documents marked classified. Officials have said the Kim letters were classified.