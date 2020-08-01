President Trump Lashes Out at Dr. Fauci for Explaining Science
‘WRONG!’
President Trump lashed out at his own administration’s infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Saturday. In response to a clip from Fauci’s recent congressional testimony, in which he explained why Europe has done a better job at containing the coronavirus than the United States has, Trump tweeted, “Wrong!”
“We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000,” the president continued, pushing the false claim that cases in the U.S. are only rising because the country is testing more. “If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!”
Asked directly about Trump’s claim on testing during Friday’s hearing, Fauci said, “If you do more testing, you will see more cases. But the increases that we are seeing are real increases in cases, as also reflected by increases in hospitalization and increases in deaths.”