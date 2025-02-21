Politics

Trump Lashes Out at ‘Loser’ James Carville After Being Roasted on Fox News

TRIGGERED

The Democratic strategist had questioned the narrative that Trump’s actions have been popular, asking: “Have they got fact checkers at Fox?”

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Donald Trump and James Carville.
Getty Images/Fox News
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
TrumplandFormer Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsGOP Rep. Rich McCormick Faces Furious Locals in Town Hall Event Gone Wrong
Matt Young
exclusiveMelania Trump’s Astonishing Verdict on Her Husband Revealed in Bombshell Book
David Gardner