    1

    Trump Lauds White Nationalist Deemed Too Racist for Uber Eats

    OH BOY

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Laura Loomer

    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    Donald Trump sang the praises of Laura Loomer–an anti-Muslim activist who was banned from Uber Eats for being too racist–in a new video with the right-wing influencer. In a selfie clip with Trump posted by Loomer on Sunday, the ex-president called her “terrific” and “very special” while thanking her for your support. “You are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you,” Trump said of Loomer in the video—whose opinions include banning Muslims from rideshare apps. “And in my opinion, I like that,” he continued. Loomer is also known to have pushed false conspiracy theories after the Parkland shooting. In April, outspoken GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) described Loomer as “mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted.”

