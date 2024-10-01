Billionaire Donald Trump Launches Hurricane Helene GoFundMe
‘TRUMP AUTHORIZED’
Former President Donald Trump has launched a GoFundMe to support those affected by Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction—but some are saying that the Republican presidential nominee, who is reportedly worth around $4 billion, could do a lot to help victims out of his own pocket. The “Trump authorized” campaign has already raised $3 million from some 19,000 donations since it appeared yesterday. The list of the campaign’s biggest contributors is a sampler of Trump’s most high-profile allies: it features musician Kid Rock, UFC CEO Dana White, hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman, and Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, to name a few. It is unclear whether Trump himself has contributed to the campaign, but his name does not appear among the list of its top donors—those who gave between $5,000 and $500,000. Some wondered how much of an impact Trump’s personal wealth could make for those affected by Helene, however. “Why did Trump need to start a GoFundMe to raise money for hurricane victims?” reads a post with 22,000 likes from the X account @TheUSASingers. “Isn’t he supposed to be a billionaire? Can’t he just give them 10 million bucks?”