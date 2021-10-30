Trump Lawyer Fired Off Mid-Insurrection Email Blaming Mike Pence
POINTING FINGERS
Even in the middle of the deadly Capitol insurrection, Donald Trump’s legal team still found time to attack then-Vice President Mike Pence for not overturning the election. John C. Eastman, an attorney for Trump, shot an email to Pence aide Greg Jacob that seemed to blame Pence for the violence at the Capitol. The email was in response to Jacob blasting Eastman’s legal advice in a profanity-laced email as the reason Pence was “under siege” at the Capitol. “The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman wrote back.
The comment was disclosed to The Washington Post as part of a draft article Jacob had written showcasing the email as “a shocking lack of awareness of how those practical implications were playing out in real time.” Jacob elected not to publish the article and, according to the paper’s sources, apologized to Eastman for his use of profanity but not for the criticism of his advice.