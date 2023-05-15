Trump Lays Into CNN’s Kaitlan Collins—Again—After Town Hall Debacle
BROKEN RECORD
Former President Donald Trump lambasted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins again Sunday night, saying she was “not exactly Barbara Walters” and blaming her poor performance during last week’s town hall on the subsequent firestorm of criticism that the network has endured. “It’s really amazing to watch the head of CNN get absolutely lambasted for asking me to do a so-called Town Hall,” he wrote on Truth Social. “In all fairness, nobody had any problems with what he wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realized that Ms. Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close. That’s when the trouble from the Radical Left started.” He even got in a shot in at progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Neurotic little AOC with the bad looking boyfriend, went crazy,” he said. “‘He owns CNN, he’s in their head,’ they screamed. CNN, take the GREAT RATINGS!”