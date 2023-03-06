Donald Trump Lied an Insane Number of Times at CPAC: Report
PANTS ON FIRE
Donald Trump is no stranger to stretching the truth. However, during his appearance at CPAC on Saturday, the fire on the former president’s pants burned especially bright as he spat an inordinate amount of falsehoods concerning everything from his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, to the Ukraine invasion. A report by CNN delved into 23 incorrect statements Trump made during his speech, describing the address as “filled with wildly inaccurate claims” while noting “that’s far from the total.” Among the falsehoods was Trump’s claim that President Obama “supplied the bedsheets” to Ukraine—an apparent reference to the money he allocated to the strategically important nation during his tenure. The claim seemingly forgets the $600 million security assistance package the country received between 2014 and 2016, while Trump was in office. He also claimed that “killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan”—a boast that is not “even close to true.” Trump even said that he “completed” the construction of the border wall with Mexico—a ludicrous claim not grounded in reality.