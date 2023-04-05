Trump Literally Lists All His Grievances in Post-Arraignment Speech

In a speech addressing his historic arraignment that felt more like a campaign rally Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump came out with a six-minute list of unresolved grievances that culminated with his recent indictment over hush-money payments.

“From the beginning the Democrats spied on my campaign and they attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations,” he began the speech from his Florida club Mar-a-Lago. “Russia, Russia, Russia. Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Impeachment hoax No.1. Impeachment hoax No. 2. The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago. Lying to the FISA courts,” he continued, going on for another few minutes before expanding to his accomplishments as president.

Just hours after appearing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, Trump jetted straight back to his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, to deliver the fiery speech.

According to the unsealed indictment first available to the public following Trump’s arrest, the former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to two hush money payments he allegedly orchestrated just before the 2016 presidential election: one to former porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence regarding their affair, and a “catch-and-kill” agreement with American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, to bury a story about another one of Trump’s affairs after the publication had found out about Trump’s indiscretions.

Both were campaign finance crimes already on the books in New York City—after Trump’s onetime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty for his part in the schemes in 2018.

Another accusation contained in the indictment is that Trump tried to organize a $30,000 payment to a doorman at one of his buildings, who claimed to have information about an illegitimate child that Trump fathered with a housekeeper. The “love child” accusation remains unconfirmed—but the payment is a key element of Tuesday’s charges.

“From August 2015 to December 2017, the Defendant orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects,” the charging document states.

According to the indictment, Trump attempted to cover up the payments using a number of false record-keeping strategies; duplicate lines in corporate ledgers, checks written from his personal trust and invoices from Cohen for “legal fees,” among other ways.

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday—and his lawyers blasted the charges as old news that wouldn’t stand up in court.

"There's nothing,” said Trump lawyer Todd Blanche. “The indictment itself is boilerplate."

The indictment represents the first serious charges brought against an American president in the country’s history—and comes as Trump faces arguably even more serious legal threats on several fronts.

In just a few weeks, Trump will have to return to Manhattan to face a civil trial—brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll under a new state law—which alleges he raped Carroll in a high-end department store decades ago.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently in the middle of two investigations—one into Trump’s attempted 2020 election subversion, and another concerning his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago following his departure from the White House.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has also filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump and his company for fraud.

Those cases are in addition to an effort by Fulton County DA Fani Willis to probe Trump’s alleged efforts to lean on Georgia state officials in an attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Willis is reportedly close to filing her own charges in that case.

It is unclear when a trial in the hush-money case may begin—but it is unlikely to happen for a year or more. Trump’s attorneys will almost certainly push the discovery phase of the case for as long as they can, which could delay any trial until the 2024 primaries are underway.