Trump Loses It in Unhinged Early Morning Rant Over Comey

Donald Trump lost it at his old nemesis James Comey in an early morning Truth Social rant following the former FBI director’s indictment.

“Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“There is no way he can explain his way out of it. He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.”

James Comey has denied allegations he lied to a Senate committee in 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Comey, who Trump fired as FBI director in 2017, has been charged with one count of making a false statement to Congress and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding, in what critics say is the latest revenge plot from the president against one of his old political foes.

The targeting of Comey—which even Department of Justice sources are allegedly calling “among the worst abuses” in DOJ history behind Attorney General Pam Bondi’s back—relates to testimony he gave to Congress in 2020 regarding the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference and potential ties to Trump’s campaign.

Comey is accused of misleading a Senate committee about whether he authorized leaks to the press about the probe. He faces up to five years in prison, but has denied the allegations and insisted he will prove his innocence at trial.

Trump, who began ranting about Comey before 7 a.m. ET on Friday, continued his tirade against his old nemesis.

Donald Trump has publicly demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute several of the his political enemies. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught. James ‘Dirty Cop’ Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid,” Trump wrote in a typically unhinged message.

“JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added.

The indictment against Comey arrived after Trump openly pressured Bondi to bring charges against his enemies, complaining that “nothing is being done”—a shockingly blatant expression of strong-arming from the president.

The former FBI director and longtime critic of Trump issued a video statement denying the claims made in the indictment issued on Thursday.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way,” Comey said.

“We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she’s right. But I’m not afraid and I hope you’re not either.”