Trump Loses It Over Gas Prices in Unhinged Meltdown

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to gasoline retailers in a Monday night Truth Social post, as he fumed about high gas prices caused by his own war with Iran.

“Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social just after 7.30 p.m. “They’re too high considering that Oil is now at $68 a Barrel, and heading south. The Retailers must quickly react to this statement, and do what they know is right — DROP YOUR PRICE FOR OUR GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!”

He continued, adding a warning for retailers, “There will be no gauging, which is totally illegal. If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead!” He suggested that retailers begin by aiming to price gas at $2.50 a gallon.

The president also singled out California, insisting that the state “stop charging such heavy taxes” on gas.

“Soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself, and the United States will not stand for it, nor will the People of California, who are being abused by these ridiculous Taxes, and by their own Government,” he added.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The national average gas price on Monday was $3.86, according to the American Automobile Association’s fuel tracker website. Prices are highest in Hawaii at $5.49 per gallon, followed by California at $5.45 per gallon.

This is not the first time the president has expressed outrage over high gas prices. In a late-night Truth Social post on Tuesday, he wrote, “The big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for Oil.”

“Those prices are dropping like a rock!” he continued. “In other words, customers are being ‘gouged.’ I have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking into this. Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing!”

Donald Trump made lowering costs and not starting any new wars two central 2024 campaign vows. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

High gas prices have been driven by Trump’s war with Iran, which began in late February, when the average gas price was $2.96 per gallon. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes, making it impossible for oil-producing nations in the Gulf to export their wares.

Gas prices peaked at $4.56 over Memorial Day weekend, their highest in four years, as the outcome of Trump’s war with Iran remained unclear.

The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. has continued to be tested, with Trump claiming that further talks are taking place in Qatar on Tuesday. Iran denies any such plans.

Traffic continues to pass through the strait, though volume has slowed following an exchange of strikes over the weekend after mutual accusations of ceasefire violations.

It will be some time before traffic through the strait returns to pre-war levels. Analysts also believe it may take up to six months for global oil supplies to recover from the war, with consumers not likely to feel relief for even longer.

Despite his Truth Social posts, the president had previously dismissed concerns about gas prices compared to the nuclear threat posed by Iran.

“This is peanuts,” he told reporters in May. “I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a while, it won’t be much longer,” he added, before stressing the importance of not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon.

“Frankly, there is so much oil out there… one of the things that is happening is these big ships are coming up to Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, and they’re loading up, but I don’t even think about that. What I think about is that you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”