Trump Loses Last-Ditch Contempt Appeal, Must Start Daily $10K Payments
PAY UP, SUCKER
A judge in New York on Friday struck down a last-ditch appeal from former President Donald Trump and ordered him to begin paying a fine of $10,000 a day for civil contempt of court. Earlier this week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump in contempt after the twice-impeached ex-president refused to comply with a subpoena for evidence from New York State Attorney General Letitia James. James’ office has been investigating the Trump Organization for allegedly lying about the valuations of its assets on its financial statements for at least a decade. Trump’s family business is accused of inflating the worth of its holdings when applying for things like bank loans, and undervaluing them when calculating its taxes. Trump, who to this day has faced little accountability over his corporate dealings, failed to turn over any of the documents requested by the AG ahead of a March 31 deadline, and neglected to document his company’s supposed attempt to search for the records as required by law.