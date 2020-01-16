Donald Trump Loves the Iranian People So Much He’s Banned Them From the U.S.

Donald Trump really wants you to think he cares about the people of Iran. Over the weekend, he even tweeted in Farsi, telling Iranians, “I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you.” He added, “We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”

Yep, Trump deeply cares about the people of Iran, and you can tell by the way he has banned all of them from America—even those who simply want to be reunited with their American spouses, or Iranian grandparents who want to visit their Iranian American grandchildren for the first time. As the nonpartisan National Iranian American Council has stated, Trump’s “Muslim Ban has succeeded in separating American families and making the country less inclusive.”

Iran, a nation of over 80 million, is the largest in terms of population of the five Muslim majority countries on Trump’s Muslim ban (aka “travel ban”) that was upheld by the Supreme Court’s five conservatives in December 2017. True, there is a waiver program that allows people from the banned countries to apply for a visa to the United States, which on its face appears reasonable. Such a waiver will be granted if a person can demonstrate that: (A) denying entry would cause the foreign national undue hardship; (B) entry would not pose a threat to the national security or public safety of the United States; and (C) entry would be in the national interest.