How Trump Made $30,000 Off the Las Vegas Mass Shooting
FOUL PLAY
An investigation by non-profit organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) found that then-President Donald Trump made more than $30,000 when he visited victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. Records obtained by CREW through Freedom of Information show the Secret Service spent $31,191 to stay at Trump Hotel Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2017 for “POTUS/FLOTUS”—an expense that lines up with the time Trump and first lady Melania visited shooting victims. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife traveled to Vegas a few days later and also appeared to stay at Trump’s hotel. CREW’s documents show a hotel charge of almost $16,000 on Nov. 2 for “VPOTUS and SLOTUS visit.” CREW reports that the Secret Service spent at least $1.7 million at Trump’s properties during and after his time in office.