Trump Makes $$$ Hawking Tacky Celeb-Endorsed Bibles

Donald Trump has listed income from some unlikely sources in a financial disclosure filed in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Among his revenues was a $300,000 royalty payment from a God Bless the USA Bible, named after the hit song by country star Lee Greenwood and endorsed by the former president.

Selling for $60 each, the Bible was promoted by Trump with a video of him telling potential customers: “We must make America pray again.”

The Bibles are produced by country singer and Republican rally veteran Lee Greenwood and named after his GOP anthem God Bless the USA. The sales website also features Fox News-adjacent right-wing stars like Eric Bolling, Peter Hegseth and Tomi Lahren clutching the leather-bound tome.

Inside the gold-edged pages, you will find a copy of the King James’ Bible in large print and—arguably sacrilegiously—the U.S. Constitution and the lyrics to Greenwood’s greatest hit.

According to the New York Times, the disclosure also records cryptocurrency holdings in “virtual Ethereum key” valued at $1 million to $5 million. Trump lists an additional $7.15 million licensing agreement payment from a company called NFT INT. Digital trading cards of the GOP presidential nominee were sold showing him as fantasy characters including an astronaut, and a Wild West sheriff.

A book called Letters to Trump, a collection of personal messages sent by celebrities, earned Trump $4.5 million, writes the Times, while another publication, A MAGA Journey, netted $505,763.

His business bestseller The Art of the Deal is still bringing in between $50,000 and $100,000 in book royalties, according to the disclosure.

The value of his Truth Social online platform is listed at more than $50 million with Trump owning nearly 65 percent of its parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group.

Trump’s wife Melania was paid $237,500 and $250,000 by the gay GOP group, Log Cabin Republicans, for speeches in April and in 2022, previous reports show, says the Times. The new disclosure records that she earned $330,609 in licensing fees from the sale of NFT collectible tokens.

Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, made $56.9 million in revenues, although the Times says it’s not clear from the disclosure how much profit individual Trump businesses made.

The latest financial listing also includes liabilities estimated at over $100 million from bonds related to three civil lawsuits in New York. The Times says more than $50 million was reported to cover his bond in a civil fraud case brought by New York’s attorney general.

The disclosure must be filed annually by federal candidates and people in office. Trump filed his on Thursday.