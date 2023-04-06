Trump Makes a Pitch to Top DeSantis Donors to Jump Ship: Report
ALL ABOARD!
Donald Trump, clearly not phased by his indictment, has reportedly sent a memo to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top donors telling them it’s time to jump ship and to start backing him for the 2024 election. That memo, obtained by Politico, reportedly tried to paint the former president as the clear Republican favorite for next fall—highlighting his allegedly “huge numbers” and the governor’s “collapsing” ones. “Now is the time to demonstrate your support and join,” the memo reportedly said. Trump, always the opportunist when asking for people’s money (as he displayed again this week by fundraising off a fake mugshot), isn’t particularly hurting for cash himself, Politico reports, with a super pac ending 2022 with $54 million in its coffers. Trump’s camp has also indicated he’s received a slew of new contributions since his indictment, a third of which are apparently from new donors.