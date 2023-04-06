CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Makes a Pitch to Top DeSantis Donors to Jump Ship: Report

    Josh Fiallo

    Donald Trump is reportedly courting some of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top donors to back him for the 2024 election.

    Reuters/Marco Bello

    Donald Trump, clearly not phased by his indictment, has reportedly sent a memo to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top donors telling them its time to jump ship and to start backing him for the 2024 election. That memo, obtained by Politico, reportedly tried to paint the former president as the clear Republican favorite for next fall—highlighting his allegedly “huge numbers” and the governors “collapsing” ones. “Now is the time to demonstrate your support and join,” the memo reportedly said. Trump, always the opportunist when asking for peoples money (as he displayed again this week by fundraising off a fake mugshot), isnt particularly hurting for cash himself, Politico reports, with a super pac ending 2022 with $54 million in its coffers. Trumps camp has also indicated hes received a slew of new contributions since his indictment, a third of which are apparently from new donors.

    Read it at Politico