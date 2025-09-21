Trump Makes Bonkers Demand for Bondi to Lock Up His Enemies

President Donald Trump has appeared to order Attorney General Pam Bondi to indict his political enemies in an incoherent rant that read as if it were intended for her eyes only.

In a Saturday night post to Truth Social, Trump claimed to have personally fired Erik Siebert, his hand-picked attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, despite Siebert having resigned hours prior. The president also once again claimed innocence in his two impeachments.

“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a message directed at “Pam.”

“They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump continued.

President Donald Trump calls on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies on Truth Social. Truth Social

The message specifically targeted three of Trump’s frequently attacked political enemies: Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA.), former FBI Director James Comey, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Siebert was nominated for the position by Trump in May alongside two Democrats.

However, he resigned on Friday amid concerns he could be fired for failing to prosecute James over mortgage fraud allegations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

James has long been a thorn in Trump’s side, having pursued a civil fraud case against him and the Trump Organization since 2022. In 2024, a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled in her favor, ordering Trump to pay $450 million. However, the financial penalty was overturned in August.

Appearing to direct the head of the Justice Department to pursue legal action against those he holds personal grudges against, Trump challenged Bondi to act fast.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump wrote, noting that he had been looking through “30″ messages from allies suggesting he was losing face by not acting.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump on June 27, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump clarified to reporters on Saturday night that his post was not intended as a criticism of Bondi but that “we have to act fast.”

“One way or the other. They’re guilty, they’re not guilty. We have to act fast,” Trump said. “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be judged, they should be judged. And we have to do it now.”

Trump’s beef with Schiff and Comey stems from the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigation, in which the two men played central roles in investigating foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly said the investigation was a “hoax” and a “witch hunt” and has long called for Comey and Schiff to face legal consequences for their involvement.