Donald Trump Makes NSFW Election Boast at Kennedy Center Board Dinner
Donald Trump made a not-so-presidential remark to Kennedy Center leadership during a dinner event at the White House on Monday. “They rigged the election. And then I said, you know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their a--,” he told attendees, reiterating his infamous lie that opponents rigged the 2020 election he lost. “And that’s what I did.” The comment prompted laughter and applause. The president hosted the board of the Kennedy Center in the State Dining Room at the White House after ousting most of its previous members in February, installing MAGA acolytes and naming himself chairman. The national performing arts institution, which receives federal funding and is governed by a presidentially appointed board, has been one of Trump’s targets in his broader overhaul of government institutions. He claimed to guests Monday that “we’re gonna bring this place back.” His communications director, Steven Cheung, reposted a clip of the “a--” comment from his official White House X account.