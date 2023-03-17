Trump Makes Obnoxious Return to Facebook After 2-Year Ban
HE’S BACK
Get your mute button ready—Donald Trump is back on Facebook after a two-year ban from the social network. The former president announced his return Friday, posting “I’M BACK” along with a clip from his victory speech after the 2016 election (seriously). Trump’s return to mainstream social media—he’s been regularly posting on his flailing platform Truth Social since last year—comes as he’s staring down a potential grand jury indictment in New York. Friday was a big day for Trump, as YouTube also announced it was reactivating his suspended channel. Both YouTube and Facebook, along with other social networks, had shut down Trump’s official accounts after he used them to make posts that helped incite the Jan. 6 insurrection in early 2021. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, lifted Trump’s ban on its platforms in January, but he hadn’t posted again until Friday.