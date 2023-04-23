Pleading to Evangelicals, Trump Makes Insane Anti-Abortion Comments
‘EXECUTING BABIES!’
Donald Trump defended his stance on abortion in a wild video address to an Evangelical group—who just last week warned the former president that he needs to “embrace” the conservative view of a national ban on the medical procedures if he wants a shot at the 2024 presidency. Trump began his speech Saturday night to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition by subtly bragging that it was his Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe in the first place. “I appointed over 300 judges to fill the federal bench with pro-constitution warriors who interpret the laws as written, I faced down vile attacks to confirm our three great Supreme Court justices... Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life.” In one particularly deranged moment, Trump even falsely claimed that Democratic politicians supported the practice of executing babies after they’ve been born: “I will continue to stand strong against the extreme late-term abortionists, the Democrat party, who believe in abortion on demand in the ninth month of pregnancy, and even executing babies after birth. Beyond birth, executing the baby.”