Trump Makes Wild Claim Canada Is ‘Considering’ Becoming U.S. State

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped a bombshell claim that Canada’s government is “considering” an offer to become a U.S. state in exchange for a new deal.

The president unveiled a “Golden Dome” missile defense system on May 20 and, according to the administration, is expected to cost $175 billion and take only three years to complete.

Canada “very much” wants to be a part of that system, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, while describing the deal he apparently offered the Commonwealth nation to be included.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump met with Mark Carney in the Oval Office earlier this month following the Canadian leader's election. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and White House did not immediately return requests for comment.

It seems highly unlikely that Canadian officials are contemplating the latter suggestion. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent election win is widely attributed to his firm rejection of Trump’s repeated suggestions that Canada become the 51st state.

Carney, has categorically shot down any idea that Canada might agree to joining the U.S., and told Trump in a meeting earlier this month that Canada would “never, never, never” be for sale.

Carney said last week his government was in talks with the U.S. about potentially joining Trump’s missile shield program. Trump said Canada would have to pay its “fair share” if it gets involved.

“Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is a good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said on Wednesday, per AP.

Trump unveiled his ambitious plan to build a “Golden Dome,” inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system last we to protect the U.S. from long-range missiles. The president claimed the $175 billion concept would be completed within his term, though an official familiar with the program told the Associated Press it could take longer.

The project has triggered alarm from U.S. foes, including Russia and North Korea. The Russian foreign ministry said it would undermine “strategic stability.”

Trump’s post comes just hours after King Charles III alluded to U.S. hostility towards Canada during a speech in Ottawa marking the start of a new parliament, stating that the country would remain “strong and free.”