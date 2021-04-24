CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump May Abandon Mar-a-Lago for the Dirty Jerz This Summer
GREENER PASTURES?
Read it at Insider.com
Donald Trump may be making another move—but this time it’s not because voters kicked him out. The ex-president is talking about trading in his Mar-a-Lago digs for a summertime stay at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, Insider reports. The club, an hour away from Manhattan, has several private cottages where Trump could bunk while Mar-a-Lago is closed after Memorial Day. “They’re moving the whole operation to New Jersey because they’re going to start doing more fundraising,” one Trump adviser told Insider. The former president relocated to Florida when his time in office ended in January, having changed his official residence there from New York City in 2019.