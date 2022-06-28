Donald Trump Melts Down During Bombshell Jan. 6 Hearing: ‘Kangaroo Court!’
‘FANTASY LAND’
As former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the Jan. 6 Committee Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was having an online meltdown on his Truth Social platform. Part of Hutchinson’s testimony included that Trump attacked his Secret Service agent and attempted to hijack his presidential motorcade after refusing to take him to the Capitol building. Over the course of an hour and a half, Trump sent out 12 posts on his social media site. “Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent,” Trump wrote. “Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?” Elsewhere, the former president called Hutchinson a “total phony” and “leaker” who “is bad news!” “Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?” he continued raging. “Her body language is that of a total bull…. artist. Fantasy Land!” “There is no cross examination of this so-called witness. This is a Kangaroo Court!” he also said.