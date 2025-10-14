Trump Melts Down at Unflattering Photo of His Hair in Late-Night Rant

President Donald Trump complained in a late-night social media post that TIME magazine had published a photo of him that “may be the Worst of All Time” to accompany a fawning article about the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The president acknowledged that the piece—which ran on the cover with the title “His Triumph”—was “a relatively good story about me,” but demanded to know why the magazine had run such a bad picture of his hair.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” Trump wrote at about 1:30 a.m. Washington time.

“Really weird!” he continued. “I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

The low-angle shot and beatific lighting were apparently meant to make Trump heroic, but instead highlighted his jowls and revealed just how much work must go into making his hair seem so voluminous.

The image that upset the glorious leader accompanied a flattering article.

“The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release,” TIME posted on the social media X alongside the cover. “The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

There’s still a long way to go, however, before the ceasefire turns into anything resembling lasting peace.

President Trump spoke in Jerusalem at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, before flying to Egypt to drum up support for his Gaza peace plan. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump and other world leaders met Monday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to try to hammer out a long-term vision to rebuild and govern the devastated Palestinian territory.

During the summit, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for a two-state solution, but Trump made no mention of the possibility of a Palestinian state, the AP reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not attend, opposes Palestinian independence.

Kari Lake, a former Fox affiliate anchor who is the acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, accused TIME of using “the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him.”

She also posted a fake TIME cover, and encouraged the MAGA faithful to promote that one instead.

“Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out,” she wrote of the fake.

Kari Lake, who is the acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, mocked up her own cover to show TIME how it should be done.