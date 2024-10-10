Donald Trump lashed out at the hosts of The View on Wednesday with a string of low-brow insults, including that they are “demented,” “dirty,” and “dumb.”

“I watched that stupid View where you have these dumb people,” a rambling Trump told a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. The daytime talk show hosted his opponent in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, for a sitdown interview Tuesday.

Then, as if his brain were spitting out one of his impulsive, celebrity-obsessed tweets of yore, the former president trained his ire on Whoopi Goldberg, The View’s co-host and moderator, calling her “demented.”

Trump claimed, before he was in politics, he once hired Goldberg—a celebrated comedian who has won the Mark Twain Prize and the EGOT—to perform and accused her of having a “foul mouth.”

“Every word out of her mouth was like the f-word,” Trump said “She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again.” He then called Goldberg a “loser.”

The hypocritical Trump, of course, is well known for profanity. He attacked NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality as “sons of b-----es” and infamously called Haiti and several African nations “s--thole countries” during a government meeting.

A New York Times analysis of his speeches published last week found he has used swear words 69 percent more often at rallies this year than he did when he first ran for president in 2016.

And Trump’s attack on Goldberg wasn’t even his first broadside aimed at a View host that day. At an earlier rally in Scranton, Trump attacked her co-host Sunny Hostin as “dumber than Kamala.”

“She’s a dummy,” Trump told the crowd of Hostin. “I watched her over the years, that is one dumb woman. I’m sorry, women, she’s a dummy.”

At his Reading rally—after he finished disparaging Goldberg—Trump called Harris “a dumb person” before seemingly admitting his own staff have told him to tone down his boorish, sexist attacks on her.

“Somebody said to me, one of my people, a nice person, a staff person said, ‘Sir, please, don’t call her dumb, the women won’t like it,’” he said, before insisting women “don’t care.”

A poll released last week by the the Women and Politics Institute at American University’s School of Public Affairs found Trump trails Harris among women voters by 15 points.