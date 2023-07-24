Donald Trump Melts Down Over His Latest Indictment
‘THESE MONSTERS’
Donald Trump was particularly active on Truth Social Sunday night, raging against the Department of Justice and the usual suspects (Special Counsel Jack Smith, here’s looking at you) over his recent slew of legal battles, notably complaining over his latest indictment while in the middle of his GOP 2024 candidacy campaign. Trump went as far to label charges brought against him by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Smith as “prosecutorial misconduct” and “election interference.” He wrote: “Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before - Why did they wait to bring them NOW - A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Earlier, the former president criticized President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, telling fans “DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA?” Trump wrote. “IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE ‘MONSTERS’ FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!”