A United States Army unit in Georgia is offering soldiers four days of paid leave to coincide with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, with one condition: Soldiers must reenlist for several years.

The offer, which was first reported by CBS News, was given to a battalion of 130 soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia, where 20 soldiers have already accepted.

Troops' morale has been low amid Trump's war on Iran. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The Army memo, obtained by Military.com, states that a soldier must reenlist for at least two years and can sign a contract for up to six years.

“The idea was to have a unique incentives program that connects to what Soldiers are interested in,” Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division, told the outlet. “The command team, in conjunction with the career counselor, wanted to get soldiers excited to reenlist.”

While the Army has a history of using incentives to encourage soldiers to reenlist—most notably the G.I. Bill, signed into law by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1944, which pays for soldiers’ education—Army recruiters have also been known to scout for recruits at gamer conventions.

“It’s the decision-making, it’s the ability to take in a lot of information quickly and to be able to make a decision… It’s about teamwork,” Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, who at the time oversaw the Army’s recruiting command, told CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil in 2019.

The video game offer comes as Trump and Israel’s war on Tehran has stretched on for months longer than the president initially promised.

Meanwhile, deployed service members are facing deteriorating living conditions. For example, sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln were thrust into the national spotlight after nine months of deployment, following claims of multiple sailors attempting to go overboard and reports of broken toilets, moldy showers, and inadequate food raised by concerned family members.

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed reporters before heading to New York, and was asked about the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Daily Beast/US Navy

When asked on Friday whether family members were concerned about conditions on the ship, Trump merely said, “No, they’re not.” Then came the question of whether the deployment had gone on too long given the mental health risks.

“No, no, no. Not nearly long enough,” he said, before walking off to board Air Force One on a trip to New York.

Eighteen U.S. servicemembers have been killed since the president launched his surprise war on Iran on February 28.