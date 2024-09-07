Trump Mistakenly Calls Elon Musk by Wrong Name at Rally
WHAT’S HIS NAME
Former President Donald Trump, 78, seemed to have a brain fade as he mistakenly referred to Elon Musk as “Leon” at a rally on Saturday. “Boeing, I shouldn’t say anything there is a beautiful Boeing plane right there,” Trump told his Mosinee, Wisconsin crowd pointing to his Trump Force One. “But, ehh Boeing had a little hard time, so they are going to save—Leon is going to send them a rocket,” Trump added, referring to a plan from Musk’s SpaceX to rescue the two Boeing astronauts who are stranded aboard the International Space Station after NASA deemed their Boeing Starliner vessel unsafe to get them back down to earth. “He looks forward to it, that’s all he thinks about is things like that,” Trump concluded. The former president has floated a plan to have Musk lead a government efficiency commission within his administration if he wins the 2024 election.