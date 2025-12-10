Trump Mocks American Affordability Crisis ‘Hoax’
Donald Trump has had a good laugh about “affordability,” discarding it as a “hoax,” while also saying nothing was a “higher priority.” The president was speaking at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania to soothe voters’ anguish about the economy and address claims he’s too focused on foreign policy. “Prices are coming down very substantially. But they have a new word, they always have a hoax. The new word is affordability,” Trump said, throwing his arms wide and putting on a hard-to-pin-down accent. He added, “So they look at the camera and say, ‘This election is all about affordability.’” He then got distracted by someone in the crowd enticing him to run for an unconstitutional third term. He used that to segue into hawking hats, which also call for “four more years.” Elsewhere in the speech, he said, “I have no higher priority than making America affordable again.” The president has repeatedly claimed that the economy is on the rise, insisting that the cost of groceries and energy has become more affordable. Yet numerous polls and even government data have suggested the contrary. Meanwhile, he has laid any financial woes Americans may have at the feet of Democrats.