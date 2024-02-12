Trump Mulls Endorsing Daughter-in-Law Lara to Run the RNC: NYT
ALL IN THE FAMILY
In the wake of the head of the Republican National Committee’s reported decision to step down later this spring, Donald Trump has begun bandying about the idea that his own daughter-in-law might be just the woman to take over, according to The New York Times. The former president has raised Lara Trump’s name in recent private discussions as a potential co-chair alongside Michael Whatley, the committee’s general counsel and Trump’s first choice, according to three people close to the matter. (Party rules designate there be one male and one female co-chair.) That Whatley’s name was in the hat was reported last week by the Times, with a source summing up his appeal to Trump by calling him a “stop the steal guy.” Lara Trump, who wed Eric in 2014, has worked closely with the committee in recent years, but two insiders warned the Times that the matter was still up in the air. Neither Trump’s campaign, the R.N.C., nor Lara Trump immediately responded to requests for comment.