Trump Must Pay $110,000 to New York Attorney General’s Office

Donald Trump must pay the New York Attorney General’s Office $110,000 after being found in contempt of court and losing his appeal Tuesday, a panel of three judges ruled. In April, the New York County State Supreme Court found Trump in contempt of court for not complying with subpoena orders. The former president appealed the decision in May, leading an appellate judge to rule in favor of James’ office. The total comes from a $10,000 fine for every day Trump did not comply with the subpoena. “Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law,” Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a news release on the decision.