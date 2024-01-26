Trump Nixes Arizona Trip After GOP Chair’s Scandal-Ridden Resignation
WITH REGRETS
Donald Trump will no longer be gracing Arizona with his presence on Friday, when he was scheduled to attend an event hosted by the state’s scandal-embroiled Republican Party. The event, AZGOP Freedom Fest, was canceled after Trump backed out of it, an Arizona Republican Party spokesperson confirmed to The Arizona Republic. In a tweet, the party explained that Trump would be unavoidably detained by “court obligations”—presumably closing arguments in the civil defamation case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, scheduled for Friday morning. “We stand with him during this time and eagerly anticipate him coming back to Arizona in the near future,” the party said. Trump’s withdrawal comes one day after Jeff DeWit resigned as chair of the Arizona Republican Party in the wake of a bombshell tape capturing him offering senatorial hopeful and Trump ally Kari Lake a big-money job of her choosing to drop out of politics for two years. DeWit blamed the tape’s leak on Lake and said her team had threatened to release another, more damaging recording if he refused to step down. Lake subsequently denied blackmailing DeWit.