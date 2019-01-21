Donald Trump Nominated For ‘Worst Actor’ at 2019 Razzies

Donald Trump has bagged two nominations at the 2019 Razzie Awards—one for worst actor and another joint nomination for worst screen combo alongside “his self perpetuating pettiness.” His nominations come from his roles as himself in Dinesh D'Souza's Death of a Nation and Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9, while Melania Trump won a nomination for “worst actress” from the same films. The worst picture award will be fought out between John Travolta's Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood, and Winchester. The 39th Razzie Awards will take place on February 23, the night before the Oscars.