Donald Trump, of ‘Shithole Countries’ Fame, Accuses LeBron James of ‘Racist Rants’
MIRROR, MIRROR
Famously, Donald Trump cannot stand the use of divisive and insulting language, so it’s no surprise to see him call it out whenever he can. In the latest scrawlings from the desk of the ex-president, Trump went on the offensive against LeBron James for what he condemned as “divisive, nasty, insulting” language from the NBA superstar. Ironically, Trump had to issue his attack in a statement rather than as a tweet, as he was banned from Twitter for language that was so divisive that it incited a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building. Trump wrote: “LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League... His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” Trump’s comments come after James deleted a tweet calling for accountability in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a cop in Columbus, Ohio.